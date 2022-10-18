For 18 years, the Kerens Library hosted its Cotton Harvest Festival fundraising event on the third Saturday of October in downtown Kerens, entertainment committee chairperson Christine Howell said.
“We are a small town, but the festival is not small,” she said. “It is a place to see people you don't see every day and make a lot of new friends.”
The festival has grown over the years, she said. This year around 85 food, arts and craft vendors from all over Texas lined South Colket Street while live music took place on the main stage.
“There is something for everyone,” Howell said.
A Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Kerens Ex-Student Association went toward funding Kerens Independent School District students' scholarships.
Retired Navy Captain Dan Summerall of the Coyote Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force flew its 1943 Fairchild PT-19 over the city as Corsicana native Sandy Bates performed the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Bates performed a soulful experience for an audience of cheerful onlookers.
An amateur photography competition took place and people played Djembe African drums in the library, while others visited the Veterans Memorial Park and Veterans Military Museum.
Children enjoyed games like bean bag toss, duck pond, barrel train rides, inflatable bounce houses and fair games. Artists offered temporary tattoos and colorful face paintings.
Corsicana resident Jordan Kaiser said her family visited the Cotton Harvest Festival after hearing about it on Facebook. There were a lot of fun activities her sons George, 4, and Hank, 3, enjoyed like the inflatable slides, miniature tractors and the barrel train ride.
“It's good because all the people from the city can come and from surrounding communities also,” Kaiser said. “We love Derrick Days, but it's really hard to find parking and it's huge. This was just a lot more fun.”
In the afternoon, live entertainment was provided by the Veronica Reyes Band and musician Lexxy Diaz.
“Ben” the Longhorn steer and decorative boards were available for picture opportunities. People could taste test’s chili at the cook-off before viewing the antique tractors and then go for a walk in the pumpkin-speckled Garden Park. Near the end of the street were corn hole tournaments and a classic car show.
There were cotton gin tours, sawmill and dog training demonstrations and Tarrant Regional Water District brought an interactive watershed exhibit. Students from Chilton Music Studio in Corsicana performed during the Quilt Show, where several dozen, decade-old quilts were displayed, and people voted for their favorite.
All the while, neighbors greeted each other, laughed and enjoyed the fall season together.
“People are friendly and talk. Not like in the city where you're afraid to talk to somebody or just say hello and smile at them because they look at you weird,” Howell said. “We've had people say they've moved here because they loved this small-town atmosphere and they're tired of the city.”
Jim Holmes and his wife, Debbie, moved to Kerens, from Utah, to be closer to their daughter, Sabrina Hola, who lives in Dallas. Both Jim and Debbie said they grew up in California.
“Everyone we've met has been kind and nice, and we just like this small-town feel,” Debbie said.
People don’t always seem to pay attention to the things others have to say, Jim said.
“This is one of the friendliest states for being able to just have an open conversation out of the blue with somebody, and so [it has been a] wonderful, wonderful experience,” he said.
The people they’ve met are friendly, they said.
Debbie said she had to get used to being called ma’am because everyone is so respectful.
“It’s nice to see people are down to earth, family, Christian-based people,” Jim said. “You don't see that usually, in bigger cities and other states.”
Kerens is a nice, small town with good folks and it’s close to a school, Hola said.
“It's a wonderful little hometown place for people to enjoy real homemade goods as well as crafts and supporting small businesses,” Debbie and Hola added.
When asked about the atmosphere Holmes described it as “kicked back.”
“It's been really fun seeing your neighbors out selling their goods,” Debbie said.
Leslie Harris, the owner of Leslie’s Boutique, had a booth at the festival selling products she’s made herself, like T-shirts, tumblers, coffee mugs, hand-beaded earrings, crochet and etched glass products.
Harris isn't able to get out much due to medical issues, but this was an opportunity to participate in the community and sell her crafts, she said.
“I've had a lot of traffic come through,” Harris said. “I've done a lot better here than I have anywhere else.”
Scurry resident Vickie Mundie, owner of 3 Oaks Jewelry and Designs, heard about the event from Harris and was set up adjacent to Leslie's Boutique.
“When [Harris] showed me the layout of all the booths I thought that was pretty neat for a town this size to do something this large,” Mundie said. “It shows that people are coming together and that they are supporting the community. That's something you don't see a lot anymore.”
Younger people have to get involved in the community to continue having these types of events, Howell said. She invites Kerens alumni and residents to get involved in their community by joining KESA or volunteering at the library.
It's hard work, but it's worth it, she said.
Money made from the festival goes toward the operation of the Kerens Library, a 501c3 non-profit organization, Howell said.
The library opened in 1990, after a group of volunteers, including young children and older adults, worked together to remodel a rundown brick building. The community outgrew the “old library” and a new and larger library building was constructed at 121 S. Colket St. in 2007.
“We have all the up-to-date books, the top sellers, the bluebonnet books, whatever the kids have to read for school,” Howell said. “We have a lot of people that come in to use computers because they don't have the internet at home. We have kids come in and college students come in to take college classes. It serves a great purpose.”
Community engagement isn’t easy and takes dedication, she said.
“You have to be committed every day to get things done and ready. But, it's very fulfilling when it's all over and you sit back to watch people walk through and they're all happy, laughing and dancing.”
It takes a lot of people working together to throw the festival, she said.
“It is huge for the size of this community. It is a big undertaking,” Howell said.
A committee of seven people made the decisions, but countless people are working to make it possible, Howell said. The committee met at least once a month since its first meeting in February to plan the event, she said.
“There are so many people doing things behind the scenes that don't get recognition,” she said.
Howell thanked Janita Conger and everyone who helped with the Quilt Show.
“The city guys, we call them. The boys that work for the city of Kerens, and the Mayor Jeffrey [Saunders], we couldn't do it without them,” Howell said.
