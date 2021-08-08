Please help celebrate JB & Dorothy Lundy's 65th Anniversary Aug. 13, 2021. Mail your cards to: JB & Dorothy Lundy, 13011 NE CR 3090, Kerens, TX 75144.
Kerens couple to celebrate 65th anniversary
- From Staff Reports
-
-
