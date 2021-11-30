Rowdy and Sandi Bock invite everyone to join them at their Christmas light display Saturday, Dec. 18 for a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 12430 SE CR 3321 in Kerens, off 287 just before State Hwy 309.
Mrs. Claus will be passing out cookies and hot chocolate and Jeff and Marsha Wright will host a petting zoo and hay ride. Everything is offered at no charge, but donations are appreciated.
During the holiday season, the property is lit up nightly from 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
“This is only our second year and we have added to it from last year, and next year it will be bigger,” Rowdy stated.
