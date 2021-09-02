Kerens Independent School District announced Thursday on its Elementary School Facebook page that all campuses will be closed Friday, Sept. 3 due to a slight rise in COVID cases among faculty and students. Classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7 as Monday is the Labor Day holiday.
“Kerens ISD will be closed to do a thorough cleaning of all classrooms, hallways and bathrooms,” the post stated. “This will hopefully prevent the number of cases from growing. Thank you for being cautious and not sending sick students to school.”
