The Kerens Community Development Committee is hosting a Jail and Bail a Thon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Come on out to the Kerens City Park and help the inmates raise bail money to get out of Jail.
The day's events will also include food trucks and a city-wide garage sale. Proceeds will go towards Kerens welcome signs and for other areas in town of interest.
The 10 most wanted “outlaws” are posted around town and are expected to themselves in.
Friends, strangers will help pay their bail while in jail. Then other citizens who were served warrants will also have to come to court after being booked and find out how much their warrant is.
Jail time, or work released program. You can purchase a warrant for someone for $10 or $5 for students.
You don’t even need to let them know you paid for their warrant if you so desire.
For more info, text Pam at 940-391-9899.
Top 10 Most Wanted
Mary and Will Thompson being Served by Dan Williams.
Officer Bobby Lee serving an arrest warrant to Greg Priddy.
Officer Bobby Lee serving an arrest warrant to Monte Huggins for being to tall for baseball.
Officer Bobby Lee serving an arrest warrant to Eddie Perry for excessive politeness.
Sweet Joyce Crawford being served an arrest warrant by Dan Williams for being a wedding planner with too many tablecloths.
Randy Bancroft holding his most wanted poster for having too many great deals at the Kerens Feed and Grain.
Sweet couple Betty Sue and Claude Armstrong, aka Bonnie and Clyde, for strong arming the community.
Officer Bobby Lee serving an arrest warrant to Buster Atkeisson for being the inside man.
Thomas McNutt of Collins Street Bakery for being nutty as a fruit cake.
