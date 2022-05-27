Updated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
This Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 is the 10-year anniversary of the Kerens Veterans Memorial. Recently, the beautiful commemorative site was selected as one of only seven in the entire state of Texas to be visited by the Veterans Tour of Honor.
The Kerens Memorial Day observance will include Navarro College’s Director of Theatre, Dr. Shellie O’Neal, who will sing the National Anthem to the raising of the American flag, following a flyover of World War II era airplanes, by the Corsicana Coyote Squadron at 10:30 a.m.
Vietnam Veteran Jim Burgess will deliver remarks during the program which will include a special tribute to Veterans.
In addition to the Kerens Monument, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Veterans Military Museum, showcasing pieces from World War I as well as several uniforms and artifacts from World War II.
Museum goers will have the opportunity to view an angel statue which was rescued by an American serviceman from the rubble of a church in Italy. The three-and-a-half-foot bronze survived World War II and will only be on display this Memorial Day.
Among those attending the museum’s Grand Opening will be World War II veteran Ken Fling who donated his collection of historically accurate model planes and ships to the museum.
All who attend the museum's Grand Opening are invited to enjoy a free lunch provided by the Kerens Cowboy Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.