The Annual Red Brick Classic Car Show and Fish Fry fundraiser for the Kerens Veterans Memorial is set for Saturday May 29.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and closes at noon. Judging begins at noon. One free catfish dinner per registration. 20 trophies awarded at 1:30 p.m. for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Fish fry at the KESA building, $10 per plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for more information visit www.redbrickclassiccarshow.com.
