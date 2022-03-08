Madison Brumit recently served as the first ever Student Election Clerk at the Kerens ISD Polling Site in Pct. 2. She is currently the only one serving in Navarro County.
Voter participation among those ages 18 to 25 has historically lagged behind the percentage of voters in other age ranges. Though turnout is higher during Presidential Election Years, voter turnout among those ages is still an average of 18.22% lower among young people than the national average, during Presidential Elections dating back to 1964.
Young people are considered by many to be idealistic without the knowledge necessary to understand the intricacies of politics. That gross generalization has in itself played a role in driving away young people from the political process.
Kerens High School student Madison Brumit served as a clerk of her poling location during the recent Texas Joint Primary Election. We asked her thoughts on subjects related to youth voter participation.
Please introduce yourself and discuss your academic and community involvement and future plans.
Hi, my name is Madison Brumit, I attend Kerens Secondary School and am currently a junior this school year. I stand number two in my class rank with a 4.08 GPA, and am also enrolled in dual credit classes through Navarro College. In school, I am involved in quite a bit of extracurricular activities. These activities include being in girls’ athletics for 3 years, being a part of the Kerens Ladycat volleyball, varsity softball, powerlifting, and track teams. Along with BETA Club, FCA, FFA, and UIL academics. Upon graduation, I plan to attend Texas A&M in College Station majoring in educational law.
How, when and why did you become interested in politics?
As combative as the last couple of elections have been, I have been able to observe how the elections can impact my future and those around me, therefore peaking my interest in how the election process works from beginning to end.
As a young person who is politically involved, what issues would you advise older generations to address?
I would want older generations to find ways to develop common ground with others who have differing opinions. We are all American citizens and we need to realize that we can disagree and still get along with each other. Right now, that’s an ongoing and major issue in our country and it turns young adults against politics for that reason.
What would you say to other young people who feel that politics isn’t important or doesn’t affect them?
As a young person involved in politics, I would explain to other young people that the political process is how you make changes that impact our society. We are given the chance to vote for what we believe in and who we would like to be put into office. Therefore, we have to exercise this right to vote as young men and women once given the chance. We are lucky to live in a country that gives us the freedom and opportunity to voice our opinions.
What do you think are things that politicians and political parties need to do to increase the interest of young people in politics?
Thinking quite a bit on this question, things that politicians or political parties should do to peak the interest and involvement in young people, is they need to figure out ways to get young adults involved in their campaigns, and on their campaign trails, such as through social media and finding common ground with these young adults. For example, in the election of 1992, Bill Clinton’s focus was getting young people’s vote, and that won him the election that year.
Would you please address any misconceptions and stereotypes regarding young people and political involvement?
Misconceptions and stereotypes I have found against young adults involved in politics are mostly associated with people stating, “You kids don't know anything about what politics are and how the political process works, so you have no idea who or why to vote for a particular candidate.” Older generations and politicians also believe we will not follow through with our civil right of voting at all. Only we can change these misconceptions and get involved in politics and allow our voices to be heard
