The Kerens Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of La Pradera Mexican Restaurant Jan. 14 at 925 NW Second St. Suite A, the former site of Double D Steakhouse.
La Pradera hosted free breakfast Saturday to introduce it new breakfast menu, which is served daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours of operation are: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. to p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.