Kindergarten.TIF

Parents of incoming Corsicana ISD kindergarten students will have two opportunities this month to register their little Tiger for the 2022-23 school year. Registration events are scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bowie, Carroll, Fannin, Navarro and Sam Houston Elementary campuses April 21 and 28. 

Students must be 5 years of age as of Sept. 1. Sam Houston students must be pre-screened prior to acceptance.

For more information, visit CISD.org.

Campus addresses:

Bowie – 1800 Bowie Dr.

Carroll – 1101 E. 13th Ave.

Fannin – 3201 North Beaton St.

Navarro – 601 S. 45th St.

Sam Houston – 1213 W. Fourth Ave.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you