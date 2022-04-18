Parents of incoming Corsicana ISD kindergarten students will have two opportunities this month to register their little Tiger for the 2022-23 school year. Registration events are scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bowie, Carroll, Fannin, Navarro and Sam Houston Elementary campuses April 21 and 28.
Students must be 5 years of age as of Sept. 1. Sam Houston students must be pre-screened prior to acceptance.
For more information, visit CISD.org.
Campus addresses:
Bowie – 1800 Bowie Dr.
Carroll – 1101 E. 13th Ave.
Fannin – 3201 North Beaton St.
Navarro – 601 S. 45th St.
Sam Houston – 1213 W. Fourth Ave.
