Abigail Estrada receives a scholarship from Kinsloe House from chairman of the committee Lynda Green. Kinsloe gifted Abigail for her good grades. She made all As and will continue her studies next year. She will graduate in May 2023.
Kinsloe House awards scholarship
- From Staff Reports
