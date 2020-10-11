After being closed for seven months, the Kinsloe House, also known as The Women’s Club House of Navarro County, reopened Wednesday, Oct. 7 with a grand open house hosted by the Social Committee.
Loving decorated in a bumblebee theme, the club members gathered to celebrate their perseverance through war, fire, economic recessions, and the pandemic of 2020.
“Let’s be the bumblebee this year,” said Jan Noblett, President of the Kinsloe House. “Let’s defy gravity and the odds. Let’s believe we’ll get through this and be well together for years to come. Let’s make sure the vitality our town was experiencing continues, but supporting our local businesses, attending local events, and being active, involved citizens with our city government.”
In the 1930’s, French entomologist August Magnan claimed that according to physics, the bumblebee shouldn’t be able to fly. But spend any amount of time in a flower garden on a sunny spring day, and you’ll see that bumblebees can, in fact, fly. With wing speeds of 200 beats per second, her wings carry her from flower to flower, pollinating the gardens so we can enjoy the fruits of her labor.
“She believes that she can, so she does, with resolve and resiliency,” Noblett said.
Also in the 1930’s, May 10, 1938 to be exact, the Women’s Club House of Navarro County held its first luncheon. The house itself was gifted from Mrs. Edward W. Kelley (Allie Mac Autry Kelly) in memory of her grandmother, Mrs. H. E. Kinsloe (Katie Kinsloe).
Its mission is to provide “the greatest good for the largest number.” The clubwomen began to campaign for memberships and used the clubhouse as a cultural center of community life.
Sadly, the original home was destroyed in a fire in 1988 but rebuilt in 1990. The clubwomen have worked tirelessly to persevere through adversity, which happened to be the theme for the grand reopening luncheon — Perseverance Through Adversity.
Kinsloe House is available for private events. Please contact 903-874-5791 for more information.
