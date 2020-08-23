The Woman’s Club House Association of Navarro County presented a new award created to honor resiliency and character during the business challenges of 2020.
Inspired by the gravity-defying characteristics of the bumblebee and the inspirational phrase “She believes that she can, so she does,” the new Bumblebee award was presented by Kinsloe House president Jan Noblett and board members to Debra Ballard, staff member of 30 years and manager of Kinsloe House.
Debra was chosen for her unwavering ‘can-do’ attitude and creative ways to keep Kinsloe House financially secure during the months-long closure. Debra created and sold ready-meals to go every week, along with her famous Kinsloe House rolls, beginning last April, totaling more than 600 meals and 5,000 rolls to date.
The formal presentation will be at the season’s first luncheon program when gatherings are allowed.
Kinsloe House accepts memberships, presents weekly luncheons with current trending topics of interest, seasonal events, and supports various local events and non-profit organizations each year, along with a meeting venue for many member organizations. For more information, call 903-874-5791.
