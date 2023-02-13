The Illuminating World of Dale Chihuly will be presented by author and speaker Rebecca Blackwood at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Kinsloe House.
February, typically celebrated for its red-heart holiday, will be full of color in Corsicana, with the study of the amazing works of the American artist and entrepreneur Dale Chihuly, most famous in the art of blown glass, “moving it into the realm of large-scale sculpture.”
Presented by the Membership Committee, teacher, author and book reviewer Rebecca Blackwood, who is known for her ability to bring subjects to life for the enjoyment of attendees. With a Master of Science and Education degree, she taught high school for many years in several cities, including Corsicana. Her expressive manner in delivering subject matters is comparable to stage performances, where she is “always trying to ignite the spark for the love of reading.”
Blackwood lives in Fort Worth, enjoys substituting in FWISD High Schools and is a docent at Thistle Hill, a historic 104 cattle baron’s home in Fort Worth. Her Kinsloe House topic of the works of Dale Chihuly will feature his work, uniting color, light, form, and space to deliver uniquely immersive experiences. Chihuly has completed ambitious architectural artwork installations all over the world. His work is included in more than 200 museum collections, including the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where the collection represents more than three decades of Chihuly’s finest work and heralds the luminist as the most important artist working in glass since Louis Comfort Tiffany.
Inspired by a lifelong interest in architecture and gardens, Chihuly creates site-specific sculptures for a wide variety of settings, from public spaces and museums, to private homes and gardens.
Those interested in learning more about Kinsloe House membership and attending the Feb. 15 program may make reservations online at friends@thekinsloehouse.com or by calling Kinsloe House President Marsha Banks (903-872-3895 or 903-654-2649) by noon Monday, Feb. 13. Kinsloe House is located at 618 North Third Street in Corsicana’s historic Carriage District.
