Pete "Williams" Malik will perform live at the Kinsloe House Christmas Benefit Tea from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, taking members and guests down memory lane as he croons out the Vegas hits of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.
The annual event includes a silent auction of treasured items and experiences, complimentary tea, and hors d'oeuvres. Throughout the afternoon, Pete will be the master of ceremonies with entertaining stories, jokes, “Rat Pack” songs, and fundraising efforts, including a Champagne bar for donations. The event is free and open to the public, but the popularity of the entertainer should draw a capacity crowd. Reservations are recommended by calling Kinsloe House at 903-874-5791.
Pete “Williams” Malik is a native of New Jersey, growing up not far from Frank Sinatra's birthplace, where he listened to big bands and the voices of Sinatra, Martin, Martino, and Bennet. He began his singing career at age 7 and relocated to Texas in 1989, where his smooth sounds continue today. He has performed at numerous charitable events and venues, including as a guest performer in a USO Christmas show. His love for entertaining his audiences has created quite a demand wherever he travels.
A second Corsicana performance by Pete “Williams” Malik will be at Cassaro Winery Tasting Room in Downtown Corsicana from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. For reservations, call 972-576-8662.
Kinsloe House is a non-profit organization in its 85th year, located at 618 West Third Avenue. For more information, contact Kinsloe House at friends@the kinsloehouse.com.
