Rachel Gaffney, creator and star of Rachel Gaffney’s Real Ireland television show, will entertain the audience at Kinsloe House Wednesday, March 1 with her celebration of all this Irish. On the show, Rachel pays homage to the true Irish spirit, and highlights the island’s history and new generation of Irish innovators, while taking viewers to some of the most breathtaking places in Ireland. Rachel moved to the United States in 1996 and loves Corsicana for its art, culture and history, including the Artist and Writers Residency program and the Civil War Museum, which she comments “is one of only two museums in the country that presents the war from both the Confederate and Union perspectives.” She also admires Corsicana’s historical position as the first discovery of oil west of the Mississippi and the city’s historical ties to Jose Antonio Navarro, one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence.
Gaffney,has appeared on numerous state and national television shows and podcasts, including an appearance on Martha Stewart’s show, where she showed Martha her technique for traditional Irish butter shortbread.
The program is available to visitors of Kinsloe House interested in the organization’s membership program and the program topic on Ireland by emailing friends@thekinsloehouse.com or by calling 903-874-5791 before noon Monday, February 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.