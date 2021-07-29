After a major renovation, the 83 year-old Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association of Navarro County reopens with a full schedule of programming for Wednesday lunches.
The public is invited to all programs. Each will feature lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $15 and reservations are required. Call 903-874-5791 or email friends@thekinsloehouse.com by noon on Monday to RSVP.
Aug. 4
Welcome Back to Kinsloe House, with special presentation by H-E-B Top Store Leader Mike Fletcher and Public Affairs Manager Chelsea Thompson. Hear the history of the 116-year-old company, with more than 420 stores and more than 137,000 employees, and learn about future plans. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $15, public is invited.
Aug. 11
Meet Amy Tidwell, Corsicana’s new Main Street & Tourism Director and hear What’s Happening Downtown, upcoming events, new businesses, reinvestment, and how tourism dollars and publicity stimulate our economic growth now and in the future. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $15, public is invited.
Aug. 18
Navarro Regional Hospital CEO Curt Junkins will present updates from the Hospital and its affiliated physician practices. Set against a global pandemic that strained local supplies, equipment and human resources, the Hospital continued to expand service lines and recruit new physicians. Key highlights of the presentation will be the addition of Solis 3D Mammography, cardiac catheterization, tele-health services, and the new Clinic and Therapy Center on W. Second Ave.
Kinsloe House is located at 618 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
