Lauren Venable, the Executive Director of the Hope Center, detailed its mission, during a presentation at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana on Wednesday. Venable talked about the Hope Center’s commitment to educate and support those who face unplanned pregnancy within our community.
“The Hope Center of Corsicana is a pro-life pregnancy resource center that offers cost free medical services, clinical counseling and education programs to help raise a generation of well-equipped parents,” said Venable.
The Hope Center provides support and a support system for those who face unintended pregnancy.
“We meet those we serve where they’re at, we meet a need,” said Venable.
The Hope Center was founded in 1984 in a single room in Corsicana.
Venable assumed the Executive Director position shortly before the pandemic in 2020. “Even though Zoom meetings weren’t preferred, it’s what we had to do,” she said.
“The number of people we served and attended our classes increased.”
The Hope Center had 4,790 total center visits in 2022, with 718 unique clients served. Those aged 20-24 made up 36 percent of the clients.
Beyond the statistics Venable spoke about the value of serving the individuals behind the numbers.
Venable told those in attendance “We do it all cost free, and for the Glory of God.”
That includes providing mental health resources as well as pregnancy verification, parenting education, ultrasounds, adoption information, medical referrals, as well as maternity and infant supplies.
The Hope Center is located at 3124 W. State Highway 22 in Corsicana.
Those in need can text 903-201-2251 or call 903-872-2881.
