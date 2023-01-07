Kinsloe House Women’s Club House is hosting a lunch program “What’s New in Corsicana?” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 618 W. Third St. in Corsicana.
Come and learn what new businesses are coming to Corsicana, how to keep the business we have and encourage the growth of new businesses. Presented by John Boswell, Director of Economic Development for City of Corsicana.
Call 903-874-5791 before noon Monday, Jan. 9 to make reservations. Lunch will be $20 at the door.
