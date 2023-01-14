Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell is responsible for recruiting new businesses to the area while helping existing businesses expand. He spoke about his job duties Wednesday during a presentation at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana.
Boswell who has held the position since 2018 said he enjoys economic development, because no project is exactly the same, and said he considers himself a salesman.
Boswell explained the relationship between Economic Development and Community Development, as similar but not the same.
“They parallel each other,” he said. “Economic Development is the intentional act to expand the local, state or regional economy. Community Development are things that add to an area’s quality of life.”
Boswell discussed the export-based theory to which he subscribes.
Businesses like Polyguard, Pactiv, True Value, Audubon Metals and others export their product and then bring money back to the community to support other businesses within it.
“We have a great location and great people and an outstanding community,” he said. “We just have to let prospective business owners see it.”
The process from a company expressing initial interest to the ribbon cutting ceremony can be a long one with many stops and starts.
Boswell said time kills deals, though he still encourages companies to be diligent, including visiting potential sites.
“When we have a chance to showcase our community that’s when may convince a company Navarro County is the right place for them to come and grow.”
Boswell also discussed tax abatements as a tool which phase in over time, allowing companies to only pay part of the taxes they owe over a period of time if they agree to invest and promise to create an agreed upon number of jobs.
That is usually 50% taxes abated over 10 years, if the company doesn’t live up to that agreement we are able to draw back the abated taxes,” he said. “Generally, if a business is only looking for a tax abatement, they usually go other places.”
Boswell acknowledged that the perception of secrecy associated with economic development can be frustrating even for city leaders who often don’t get feedback when potential leads fall through.
“Texas is a non-disclosure state so companies aren’t required to provide much information. It can take anywhere from a few months to four years, but if we can get executives on site to show them the area, our community and partners, then we have a good shot,” he said.
That’s what happened in the case of Audubon Metals.
“They made several site visits here before announcing 100 jobs and $50 million capital investment in the area,” Boswell said.
Audubon’s location on 95 acres inside the Highway 31 Industrial Park, is perfectly suited to the companies needs which aides in the process of recycling and repurposing cars.
The unique process utilizes automotive shedder residue, known as “Zorba” to produce secondary aluminum alloys for the manufacture of die castings, in compliance with all federal state and local environmental regulations.
“In making our pitch we have to listen to what the developers are looking for,” he said. “Audubon was looking for rail service and work for training opportunities, so that’s what we offered.
Boswell discussed the important role both Navarro College and local school districts have played in helping to facilitate economic growth in Corsicana and Navarro County.
We were able to close on some things because of our partners and quite frankly the people in this community.
Boswell said he expects even bigger things on the horizon. He encouraged everyone to look at the business and housing developments happening in the area.
