With the spotlight on local retailers and vendors this year, the popular Kinsloe House Spring Style Show has expanded to The Cook Education Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Models and trending styles will represent Merle Norman, Liv Chic, Feed Shack, The Children’s Shop, Turquoise Armadillo, Pink Peony, The Grapevine, Peace Love Retro, Uniquely Yours, Red Brumby, and more are being added.
Spring Style Show
6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22
Cook Education Center
Tickets $35 per person
Other stores participating with booths are Victorian Sample, Twyst, Purposely Planted, and Pampered Chef, just to name a few. Tickets are $35 per person, which includes a sit-down dinner and two glasses of award-winning Cassaro Wines from the Downtown Tasting Room.
Tammy Carter and Claire Irvin are Co-Chairs of the Style Show, and made the decision to move to The Cook Center when they saw great interest in purchasing the clothes and accessories the models were wearing last fall.
“Giving people an opportunity to shop, and showcasing our unique stores is a new element to the show, now that we have ample room at The Cook Center,” said Tammy Carter, “and, this event is open to the public.”
To purchase tickets, contact Kinsloe House at 903-874-5791, or Tammy directly at 903-641-5243 by March 20.
