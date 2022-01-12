The Knights of Columbus Council #5211 hosted their annual Keep Christ in Christmas Poster Contest this past month. After reviewing the entries, they selected the following students as the winners in their respective age divisions: Phoenix Huerta, Myleigh Huerta, and Miah Jackson. The artwork from the three students from James L. Collins Catholic School will go on to compete at the district level.
Knights of Columbus select Keep Christ in Christmas contest winners
From Staff Reports
