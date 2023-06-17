By Mark Archibald Daily Sun
The men and women who served in the United States military have fought and sacrificed to protect our nation since the Revolutionary War, sharing experiences and forging bonds.
While the role of servicewomen has evolved over the years, over three million women have served in a variety of vitally important roles, essential to the continued success of the greatest fighting force in the world.
The contributions of women to the United States military are celebrated annually on June 12, the anniversary of the integration of the military in 1948, which allowed women to serve during times of war. The anniversary was later coined Women Veterans Day, first celebrated in 2018.
To mark this year’s Women Veterans Day on Tuesday, the James Blair Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored United States Army Veteran Sandy Carroll, with a picnic luncheon.
Carroll, who lives in Kerens, joined the Army the day after she turned 18. After training, she deployed in 1963 to Vietnam as a medic.
After serving in southeast Asia for three years, the avid arrowhead hunter and Native American folklorist, went on to become an award-winning poet and published author. Her former comrades in arms often the inspiration for her work.
“I’ll never forget those with whom I served,” she said.” They’ll be with me always; I love them, and I love this country.”
Carrol recalled coming home from Vietnam on a ship and passing under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, which she described as the most beautiful sight in the world.
“It meant we were home,” she said. “We left some people behind and I wondered what became of them. Back then we didn’t have cell phones or social media, so we just had to wonder.”
Family, friends and local dignitaries including County Commissioner Pct. 2 Eddie Perry and Danny Combs of the Kerens Veterans Memorial, took time out of their day to gather under the shade trees and enjoy festive salads, sweet tea and fried chicken in celebration of the woman who still shows her fighting spirit, but also spreads genuine kindness to those she meets.
“If people would love instead of hate, we wouldn’t have any problems in this world,” she said.
Host Barbara Watkins presented Carroll with a letter of commendation and a challenge coin from United States Congressman Jake Ellzey. Ellzey, a 20-year Navy Veteran, represents Texas’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes Navarro County and Carroll’s hometown of Mexia.
“Sandy embodies the characteristics of courage, resilience, endurance, determination and perseverance which symbolizes all women who wear the uniform,” Watkins said.
“This means a lot,” Carroll said during a few closing remarks, “I consider you all friends, and I’ll always be here for my friends, unless I’m needed to go over and take on Putin,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.