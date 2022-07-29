Everyone who enjoys gospel music is invited to an evening of inspirational music to beginning at 6 p.m Sunday, July 31, at Lakeside United Methodist Church located at 515 FM 416.
Performers for this special evening of music are vocalist/pianist Joanna Fritz and country/bluegrass performers Tex and Mary Schutz. The inspirational program includes a variety of known and not-so-well-known selections, as well as a variety of singalong songs.
As usual, there is no admission fee for this concert, but attendees are asked to bring an item or two for the community-wide food giveaway project known as Carmen’s Blessing Box. (Needed items include canned meats, soups, pasta items, canned fruit, vegetables etc.)
The hour-long concert will be a blend of old and new songs, along with stories behind many of the songs. Call Lakeside at 903-599-3080 with questions.
