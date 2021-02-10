Derek Kester took the helm in August 2020 as the new executive director of Compassion Corsicana, a non-profit that connects area residents to services including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance.
The experienced childcare and non-profit administrator has a history of working in the helping professions but this year he found himself in an unprecedented position, making sure the community's holiday needs were met during a pandemic. Following a successful Christmas food drive and distribution, Kester is now moving ahead into his first full year with the organization.
Q: Tell us about your background
A: I'm a follower of Jesus Christ and try to live in a way every day that humbly and sincerely models His example. I'm blessed to have a family: my wife, Stephanie, and three kids Charleton, 13, Faith, 11, and Kingston, 9.
I hold two degrees from Lubbock Christian University: a Bachelor of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry, and a Master of Science in Family Life Education. I've served at various Christian churches and ministries throughout my career, as well as having worked for the State of Texas as a Child Protective Services Investigator.
My passion since my own teenage years has been to work with youth, and it's one of the great joys in life to see your imprint, however so small, on the future lived out through someone you have influenced.
Q: What led you to apply for the Corsicana position?
A: Our family was in a unique situation in that I had been laid off from my previous position with another small non-profit in the Metroplex due to the pandemic, and had been a Lyft driver for the past few months. I was looking for a new position and before hearing about Compassion and the work they do in Navarro County didn't even have the possibility of relocating on my radar! We had lived in Keller for several years and were content in that community -- so the prospect of moving to a new city for a job was daunting to say the least. Once I applied for the Executive Director position, it became clear very quickly that this was a role I wanted and knew I could succeed in. Compassion's focus on not just helping the vulnerable populations in our county-- but also providing empathetic and on-going support, education and resources for growth and change is very much in line with my personal mission and worldview, and I am honored to now be leading such a vibrant and relevant ministry.
Q: How to you like working with the community so far?
A: Absolutely loving it! Corsicana is sincerely the most warm and welcoming city I've ever lived in, and it's such a joy to partner with the other ministries and social service agencies that are focused on serving the people here in our local area. The cross-cultural and inter-denominational cooperation between people of faith and others who want to serve the less fortunate is extraordinary, and I believe Corsicana is a very special place where good people do good things.
Q: What makes Corsicana different than other areas you have served?
A: I love how it seems like everyone you meet in Corsicana has either lived here their entire life (and generations of their family before them) or they grew up here, left and then came back to raise their family. Transplants like me are treated kindly and my family has felt so welcomed. Even though Corsicana is a decent sized city, it feels very small because everyone knows everyone else and folks are just so friendly and sincere. Also, moving here has been such a wonderful change of pace for our family from the hustle and bustle of the Metroplex -- it's a game changer to be able to get anywhere in town in five minutes as opposed to having to plan an hour of travel time into my daily agenda! Our youngest son's school is less than a mile from our home, and my wife gets to walk him to and from every day. It's small things like this that are a dream come true for us -- to be able to raise our kids in such a stable and 'ideal' setting. We're hooked and are here to stay!
Q: What are your future plans for Compassion Corsicana?
A: As I said above, I believe Corsicana is a unique jewel due to the cooperative and charitable spirit that seems to permeate our city and the surrounding areas-- and this leaves Compassion perfectly situated to build upon this solid foundation. Conversely, the most recent statistics suggests that upwards of 78% of Navarro County residents live in poverty-- and this is before we've yet to fully track and comprehend the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic-- so the need is very real and constant and ever-growing. While CC does operate the House of Refuge-- a live-in shelter for women and children who are homeless or need safety from domestic violence and other dire life circumstances-- there isn't any kind of an emergency or long-term housing solution for indigent men in Navarro County. CC has partnered with PCHAS, Early Childhood Coalition and the Salvation Army to start the process of establishing a homeless coalition that will eventually rectify this issue-- I'm excited to be part of this essential effort. Compassion is also part of the Harmony Alliance-- an interdenominational group of Christian pastors and other faith leaders in the community, and I believe this group is and will continue to spread the work and hope of the Gospel. Our food pantry is the premiere local provider for food-insecure individuals and families, and I want to see our services grow and expand; I'd love to start a community garden where anyone who can will help cultivate fresh produce which will then be free for the taking. Finally, I want Compassion to become a leading voice in our community and beyond for social justice and racial reconciliation. As wonderful as our city is, it is not exempt from the ravages of racism and inequality based on ethnicity, gender, orientation and socio-economic status-- and I know that growth and change is possible. The heart of Corsicana, I sincerely believe, is one of love and peace... our people are ready and willing to walk together into a strong and bright future. I'll be honored to patiently help lead this worthy process!
Q: What is something people might be surprised to find out about you?
I've had a variety of 'odd jobs' in my life in addition to my main career arc in social work and ministry. I've been a taxi driver (in the pre Uder/Lyft world), landscaper, postal worker, fried chicken cook, and new car salesman... to list a few. I'm also an author -- I've been working on a novel on-and-off for about 15 years and hopefully it will see publication at some point!
