Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic has announced the establishment of bi-monthly online legal clinics designed to help eligible rural veterans in Navarro, Ellis, and Wise Counties.
The FVAC announces that it is working in collaboration with the Veterans Service Offices in each of the counties to set up and provide legal clinics that will help reach indigent rural veterans in need of civil legal assistance.
The legal clinics will be held online via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. To qualify, a Veteran must show proof of eligibility, such as a DD214 with honorable discharge, NGB22 or other authorized document, and proof of household income.
Once the eligibility information is received, our intake specialist can set this eligible veteran up for an appointment via Zoom either during one of the online clinics or at another time that is mutually beneficial. The sessions will start with general information on varied legal topics and then the eligible veterans who have been pre-screened will meet with an attorney for advice and possibly be accepted for full representation.
Additionally, our attorneys will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in Ellis County at the Veterans Service Office located at 101 W. Main Street, Waxahachie to provide intake, advice, referral and possible legal representation.
Veterans must be pre-screened for eligibility and have an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted at this time.
The Wise County Veterans Service Officer to present a Zoom clinic regarding the need for preparation of end of life documents such as wills, powers of attorney, medical powers of attorney, etc. After the presentation qualified veterans will be given advice, referral and possible legal representation. This class will be via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
Veterans may apply for our services by calling 817-212-4123 or online at https://law.tamu.edu/legal-assistance/family-and-veterans-advocacy-clinic.
This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission, Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For More information visit https://www.TVC.Texas.Gov
