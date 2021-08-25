Former Professional American Football Defensive Tackle Herschel Ray Jacobs will speak at Kinsloe House on Wednesday, Sept. 1 about his life in the NFL and his views on the game in the 1960s.
A Corsicana High School and Navarro College alumnus, Jacobs is Navarro’s highest professional draft pick of the college’s 75-year history and was inducted into the Navarro College Hall of Fame in 2020. Joining him on stage at Kinsloe House for a lively look back at Ray’s career is Joshua Tackett, who played high school and college football and is currently the Secretary on the board of the Heritage Bowl.
Jacobs, an All-American in football and All-Conference in Track and Field, was a three-time All-Lone Star Conference defensive lineman and two-time NAIA All-American at Howard Payne University. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the first round of the 1962 AFL draft, and drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 17th round of the 1962 NFL draft. He played seven seasons, for the Denver Broncos (1963-66), Miami Dolphins (1967-68) and the Boston Patriots (1969).
While Kinsloe House is a member-based organization, guests are invited to attend this luncheon for $15 per person, which includes lunch and program, and learn about the benefits of membership. Reservations are required by noon Monday, Aug. 30 by calling 903-874-5791.
