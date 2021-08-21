Robert “Bob” McElroy, the head coach who led the Navarro Bulldogs football team to its first national championship, passed away Aug. 15 at the age of 89.
McElroy coached first at Corsicana High and later moved on to Navarro College as Defensive Coordinator. He became Head Coach at Navarro in 1986 and served in that capacity until retiring in 1993. Under his leadership, the Navarro Bulldogs won the NJCAA Football National Championship in 1989.
His impact on students and players throughout his career was evident in the number of those who continued to stay in contact through visits, phone calls, cards and letters, according to his family.
McElroy was inducted into the NJCAA Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and was an inaugural inductee into the Navarro College Hall of Fame in 2019.
“The Navarro College community is saddened by the passing of Coach McElroy,” said Michael Landers, Athletic Director. “He was inducted into our Hall of Fame because of his success as a coach, but that pales in comparison to the person he was and the impact he made on the lives of the people he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time.”
McElroy was a Navarro defensive football coach who compiled a 62-16-3 head coaching record in eight seasons. He guided the Bulldogs to three conference championships, five bowl appearances and their first NJCAA football championship by capping an undefeated 1989 season with a 41-17 win over Ellsworth, Ia., in the Mid-American Bowl at Tulsa, OK.
McElroy was a three-time Coach of The Year winner and a 2002 NJCAA Hall of Fame inductee, spent 19 seasons at Navarro College. He skillfully and tactfully created a culture of winning not only on the field, but in the community as well as the classroom.
Navarro College President, Dr. Kevin Fegan said, “I had the pleasure of getting to know Coach McElroy and his family since my arrival at Navarro College. The adoration members of his former teams have for him prove that he was much more than a football coach. We are fortunate to have had Coach McElroy in the Navarro College football program for 19 seasons and he is an important piece of our history, legacy and success. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former players and coaches.”
McElroy discovered a love of sports at an early age. Though small in stature, he was big in heart and his determination, coupled with his natural abilities, proved successful. He played running back and quarterback at Alex High and running back at East Central State University in Ada, Oklahoma.
He received many awards and accolades throughout his career but if you were to ask him, he would say his greatest achievements were his children. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Beanie) Ingenthron, in 1952. Together they had four children, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren with another on the way in November.
