By Mark Archibald
The story of H. Ross Perot is one that many people think they know. Some viewed Perot as an eccentric Texas billionaire. In reality he was a family man, who became a successful businessman and two-time presidential candidate, who was a champion for blue collar workers of America.
Perot wasn’t always a CEO, he took risks, and was an entrepreneur who believed in himself, and his family.
Thanks to his drive and the support of his wife Margo, with whom he had five children, they enjoyed an adventure fit for Texans for all of their time together.
Renowned Texas reporter and author Dave Lieber shared primary documents and stories about Perot including one recounted by Perot’s son during a presentation at the Kinsloe House in Corsicana on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Ross Perot Jr, Lieber recalled, saw the American Dream unfold in the living room when his father decided to run for President in 1992.
The book Searching for Perot, and accompanying play, Perot: American Patriot, is Lieber’s newest work. In it the stalwart who has worked for both the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star Telegram shared stories and evidence from years of research into what made this Texas man.
Perot had humble beginnings turning a $1,000 investment from his wife’s pay check into a fortune which would make him one of the richest men in America when he died in 2019.
However, money and success didn’t drive the man, according to Lieber it was his family values and lessons learned from his parents that lead to their accomplishments.
He prayed often and shared the family motto of “buddies till the end” with his wife Margo and five children.
Everything wasn’t perfect for Perot, but for him it didn’t seem to be about the destination. “His story was one heck of a journey, and worthy of telling or sure,” said Lieber.
Kinsloe House Woman’s Club House Association of Navarro County is located at 618 West Third Avenue in Corsicana. More information about the Kinsloe House and it’s program schedule can be found at www.thekinsloehouse.com
