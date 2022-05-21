Corsicana elementary school teacher Kelli Armstrong said, thanks to an out pour of generosity from the community, student-run lemonade stands recently raised around $10,890 to benefit two students battling cancer.
Students recently set up lemonade stands at Fannin Elementary and at Sam Houston to raise funds for classmates Avery and Yaretzi, both fighting brain tumors. Lemonade was 50 cents and cookies $1.
Avery is a second grade student at Fannin Elementary. She had surgery last September for a brain tumor and started chemotherapy in January and will continue treatment once a week for 60 weeks. She is loved and adored by all who know her and Fannin fights alongside Avery.
Yaretzi was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017 and had three brain surgeries within nine days. With routine MRIs it was discovered the tumor was growing back. This school year she has had surgery and completed proton radiation treatments. Yaretzi and her family continue to rely on their faith for a complete recovery.
Armstrong said the inspiration behind the stand began in 2018 when her class read a biography of a girl named Alex Scott who fought cancer from the age of four until it took her life at eight. During that time, Alex started her own lemonade stand to raise funds to search for a cure.
Armstrong said, through the stand, she met Corsicana High School student Brenden Cofer, who had a brain tumor and vowed to make all future stands benefit local students fighting cancer.
“I would just like to say thank you to CISD staff and students for helping make the annual Lemonade Stand successful for kids in need,” she said.
“Also to everyone in the community for their kind donations. True success involves all of us. A huge thank you as well to the Corsicana Daily Sun and Navarro County Gazette for making sure the girls stories were made publicly known. Through the heartfelt articles the community immediately jumped in to be involved in making a difference in Yaretzi and Avery’s lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.