Mike ter Maat told members of the Navarro County Libertarian Party that he believes tremendous opportunities lay ahead for Libertarian candidates in 2022, but the former police officer and economist who worked in the George H.W. Bush White House is already looking ahead to the Libertarian Presidential race in 2024.
“The Republican Party left me as much as I left it,” he said.
“Both the Republican and Democratic parties are concerned with promoting themselves and keeping power and not working for the American people,” said one audience member.
“There is an opportunity to reach people in the middle who are dissatisfied with their party’s figure heads,” ter Maat said.
He said he aims to combine a professionally run campaign with boldly unapologetic Libertarian messaging.
The former Broward County Florida officer introduced himself during a visit to Corsicana Thursday.
“Gatherings like these allow people to share immediate feedback with me while I get to share more about myself,” ter Maat said.
He said he’s beginning his campaign early to allow more people to get to know him. At this point, he is the only Libertarian candidate currently seeking his party’s 2024 Presidential nod.
“With apologies to FDR, I want to limit the power of the government and begin a new relationship between we the people and the government,” he said.
States should have the right to nullify any government action that is not exclusively or explicitly guaranteed to the Federal government, he said.
“States should have the right to exit the Union, and remain a member state of the Union only for the purposes of National Defense.”
He also discussed changes he would like to see made regarding how the United States can go to war, monetary policy, and the necessity to cap government spending.
ter Maat said he is capable of focusing voters on important issues. With just over two years to go before the 2024 General Election there is time to find out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.