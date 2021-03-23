Corsicana residents who look toward the sky near the C. David Campbell Field will get to see our new neighbors, The Liberty Jump Team, an airborne demonstration team doing their thing.
The jump team began looking at Corsicana’s airport, a place Del Atkinson, Liberty Jump Team’s Vice President and Operations Officer, called a “diamond in the rough,” in November 2020.
The Liberty Jump team was first formed in 2006 and recently relocated from Denison to Corsicana last month. The team will hold their inaugural Basic Airborne Course and Refresher Training from March 20 through 28 at the airfield.
“Corsicana is a great place, the people have been so friendly and welcoming,” said Atkinson
“We hope people will see our organization as partners with the city of Corsicana and the local schools.”
The Liberty Jump Team conducts an annual round canopy static-line airborne school course for eight days to teach new jumpers the skills and accuracy needed to jump safely, and conducts a refresher course for active-duty or retired military members who have not jumped in several years.
All students must complete a rigorous and physically demanding school as well as complete a minimum of five qualifying jumps in order to receive their Liberty Jump Team wings.
In addition to the Team’s 8 days of ground and air training the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting when the team dedicates their hanger on Saturday, March 27.
VFW Post 3366 in Corsicana, will also host a dinner for the team March 25.
“The folks at the VFW are just awesome,” Atkinson said, “A huge shout out to them for their generosity.”
Liberty team members come from all walks of life and have served in very distinguished units such as the United States Army Special Forces, or Green Berets, the Ranger Regiment, the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Air Force Pararescue, or PJs, Combat Weather, Security Forces, Raven, Military Police and United States Marine Corps Force Recon units.
Many of the teams jump qualified members are highly qualified that collectively have thousands of both military and civilian parachute jumps within their perspective branches and organizations.
“My father told me that only two things come out of birds and one of those are fools,” said Atkinson, who served in the 101 Airborne from 1984 to 1985. After getting out of the Army, he joined the Air Force, retiring after 40 years as a Chief Master Sgt. E-9.
The Liberty Jump Team’s mission and objectives are to focus on perpetuating and preserving the memory of all our Military Veterans and remembering the sacrifice of those who never returned, to bring history to the people.
“Along with our Veteran Affair Program we also participate by setting up military static displays at schools, museum, airshows and other locations.”
“Seeing kids soak up history is what it’s all about,” Atkinson said.
In addition to the team’s airshow schedule, they also celebrate iconic paratrooper history by jumping into Normandy and the Netherlands commemorating Operation Market Garden.
The Liberty Jump Team is a nonprofit corporation. Donations are appreciated and can be made by visiting the website libertyjumpteam.com.
