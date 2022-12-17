Inclement weather derailed what would have been the inaugural “Operation Toy Drop,” Dec, 10 at the Corsicana Municipal Airport, but it did not stop the toys raised so far from going to the Salvation Army to be distributed to kids in need.
“Liberty Jump Team would like to thank the Coyote Squadron Corsicana Chamber of Commerce, Corsicana Navarro County Salvation Army, along with other community members who came out to support us in Operation Toy Drop,” said Del Atkinson, VP of Operations Liberty Jump Team. “Due to bad weather we were unable to parachute, but hopefully next year 2023 we will have better weather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.