Corsicana residents who look toward the sky near the C. David Campbell Field saw several new and veteran members of the Liberty Jump Team complete their annual Basic Airborne and Refresher Course.
Members to the airborne demonstration team must complete five qualifying jumps in eight days, as well as additional ground training and other physically demanding requirements to earn their Liberty Jump Team Wings, which were awarded April 2.
The annual round canopy static-line airborne school is held to teach new jumpers the skills and accuracy needed to jump safely. Those who may be active duty or retired military take part to refresh their skills.
Liberty team members come from all walks of life and have served in very distinguished units such as the United States Army Special Forces, or Green Berets, the Ranger Regiment, the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Air Force Pararescue, or PJs, Combat Weather, Security Forces, Raven, Military Police and United States Marine Corps Force Recon units.
Many of the teams jump qualified members are highly qualified that collectively have thousands of both military and civilian parachute jumps within their perspective branches and organizations.
The Liberty Jump Team’s mission and objectives are to focus on perpetuating and preserving the memory of all our Military Veterans and remembering the sacrifice of those who never returned, to bring history to the people.
Members of the Liberty Team also announced a partnership with Project Recover, based in Hawaii the group searches the world for our MIAs to make sure they are returned home to their family.
Liberty Jump Team members held an annual banquet dinner as part of the eight-day course.
The dinner has become a Liberty Jump Team tradition and was held at the VFW Post 3366 in Corsicana.
Col. (Ret.) Keith Nightingale was the keynote speaker and joined the event via Zoom. Nightingale, who served in the Army from 1965 to 1993, has extensive command experience in the Airborne, discussed the history of the Paratroopers in both the European and Pacific Theaters during World War II.
Nightingale recounted the storied history of paratroopers who wore the first to bring the fight to tyranny on the European continent.
“Even though they were scattered across the French countryside little groups of paratroops did what they could where ever they were to win the war,” he said.
Nightingale also recounted that those that wore the uniform and a parachute were the first people that the French people came in contact with during the liberation of Europe.
He told those in attendance that they are the keepers of that legacy something future generations in France understand and appreciate.
Chris Langlois also joined members of the Liberty Jump Team for some time during the course. He is the proud grandson of Doc Roe who was in Easy Company of the 506 Parachute Infantry Division, commonly known as the “Band of Brothers.”
Easy Company’s story was told first in a book by Steven Ambrose, then in an HBO miniseries of the same name which premiered in September of 2001.
