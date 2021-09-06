While gatherings are still discouraged during the recent Delta variant surge, the Corsicana Public Library is getting creative in ways to engage the community; those who are already fans of the library and those that could and should be.
“When we can’t gather the way we normally do, we need to find ways to stay connected for fun and to share resources,” said library director, Dr. Marianne Wilson. “We are working on ways to make things fun, but safe, no matter what your comfort level is.”
While the library has been reopened for over a year, the library still offers curbside pick-up upon request. Many of the programs that were once in person, have moved to a “to-go” format.
Here are some of this fall’s activities:
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month!
This month the library welcomes new, returning and renewing library card holders with a contest and some sweet treats! Visit the library during September and when you sign up for a card, or renew your account, you will be entered to win a Kindle Fire tablet. We will also have some sweets for all of our visitors!
Homer the Roaming Gnome.
Young visitors had so much fun “finding Nemo” this summer that the library is continuing this activity with a new friend, Homer the Roaming Gnome. He will be placed in a new location each week and those who find him will be entered in a contest to win seasonal treats. Drawings will be held in mid-October and mid-December and then throughout 2022.
Storytime-To-Go Kits and Facebook Live Readings.
Since Storytimes aren’t meeting in person, Storytime-To-Go Kits and weekly Storytime readings will resume September 8th. Follow us on Facebook for readings!
Art for the Rest of Us To-Go Kit
Once a month, an adult crafting kit “to-go” will be available at the library. These kits will include almost everything you need to create a fun project at home. Directions will be included and if needed, will be available via a posted video on Facebook.
Facebook Live Book Reviews
Want to know what is new at the library? Director, Marianne the Librarian will highlight some of the new “editions” to the collection in Facebook Live recordings. Stay tuned!
For more information please follow the library on Facebook and for specific questions, call 903-654-4810.
