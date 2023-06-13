A public library is often central meeting place known within the community as a place of learning and fun. The Corsicana Public Library kicked off a summer full of fun and activities while hosting a carnival Tuesday. Several hundred kids and adults enjoyed face painting, balloon art, games and prizes along with snow cones provided by Boho Snow and cotton candy from C&S Bakery.
A calendar of Corsicana Public Library events for the months of June and July can be viewed at https://www.cityofcorsicana.com/958/Program-Calendar-PDF on the net.
