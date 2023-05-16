Lighthouse of Praise Ministries invite all to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, to hear the teaching of Apostle Jack Ledbetter.
Lighthouse of Praise Ministries is located downtown Corsicana at the intersection of Collin and Commerce Streets at 200 East Collin.
Apostle Ledbetter shares the love of God and the Hope of His Salvation through Jesus Christ. He has had profound Spiritual encounters which give him a deep personal relationship with Jesus and enables him to work through the Spiritual gifts of Healing and Prophecy. He has led missionary trips to the Fiji Islands and currently serves with his wife as Elders in Streams Church of Lewisville. Streams Church is connected to an international ministry founded by John Paul Jackson.
Apostle Ledbetter is married and has three children, a son who is married and has two children of his own and two adopted children. He worked as a Software/ Computer Engineer and Salesman for 30 years during which time he traveled throughout the world.
