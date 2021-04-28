The Corsicana Lions Club awarded a Life Membership in the Kerrville, Texas Lions Camp for handicapped children to Envision Eye Care. Accepting the award on behalf of Envision Eye Care is Lion Dr. Max Worthey, Optometrist as presented by Lion Marsha Banks.
Lions Club awards Life Membership
- From Staff Reports
