In the early part of 2018, the Corsicana Lions Club began to collect used prescription bottles from individuals and pharmacies. The group cleaned each bottle and donated them to animal clinics in and around Corsicana. They give special thanks to the Brookshires Pharmacy and Hometown Pharmacy for their help.
editor's pick featured
Lions Club collects pill bottles, thanks pharmacies
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
57, of Corsicana, passed away Friday, October 30th after a lengthy illness. A private memorial will be held at a later date. His family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect in custody after high speed chase
- Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
- Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for November
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 37 new cases
- CISD Trustees hear concerns, updates
- GC Football Playoffs: Hubbard shocks everyone with berth in playoffs
- 100W claims another artist for small town living
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 11 new cases
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 11 new cases
- Former Corsicana resident appointed to Governor's Task Force
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.