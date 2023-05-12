Awards were presented to members of the Corsicana Lions Club by President Melissa Gray.
Pictured are Life Memberships for Dennis Wilson, Joanna Pierson, Derick Kester
Award for Endowment Brick at the Texas Lions Camp For Elbert Turner.
Endowment Brick for Cyndi Parrish.
Endowment Brick for Cheryle Chaffin.
Lion of the Year presented by Vicki Bennett to Melissa Gray.
New member inducted to the Corsicana Lions Club Elizabeth Diane Taylor.
