Courtesy photo The inaugural R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament was held June 1, 2019 at the Fullerton-Garrity Park in Corsicana. Left to right are Lion Ernest Kauffman, Lion John Marr, Lion Tammie Perry, Lion Dan Williams and Lion Dawn Roddy.

Save the date for the second annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, an 18-hole tournament hosted by the Corsicana Lions Club, Saturday, Sept. 12 at Fullerton-Garrity Park.

The fee for a two-person team is $90 and $50 for singles. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m.; tournament starts at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Longest Drive on hole three, and Closest to the Hole on hole 18.

To pre-register, contact Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118.

