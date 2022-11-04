The Corsicana Lions Club held it’s annual Col. Paul Bennett/Eddie Hambrick golf tournament Oct. 14. The tournament included $2,150 prize money for the golfers, raffle ticket prizes and lunch was provided by Moon Towers restaurant located at The Oaks golf course in Corsicana.
Approximately $6,500 was raised for the Texas Children’s Camp. Lions Vice President Dan Owen was the tournament director.
The Lions Club would like to thank all the hole sponsors and volunteers who helped with the tournament.
“Our success is only due to the support of the community,” stated the club.
The winners of the tournament were:
Gross scores:
First place: Chance Kirk, Rance Nelson
Second place: Vince Garcia, Will Atkinson
Third place: Travis Berrier, Mike Minter (not pictured)
Net scores:
First place: Dwayne Steer, S. Underberg
Second place: Jeff Smith, Justin Underwood (not pictured)
Third place: Billie Malpole, Justin Kennedy
The Longest Drive: Mike Minter
The Closest to the Pin: Justin Underwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.