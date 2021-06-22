The Corsicana Lions Club hosted its third annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Saturday at Fullerton-Garrity Park. The event honors the memory of former Lions Club member and District Attorney Thompson, who passed away in 2018.
August E. Bartosh, 84, of Corsicana passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.The family invites you to visit Mr. Bartosh's tribute page at www.corleyfuneralhome.com for his complete life story and service information. Arrangements by Corley Funeral Home.
David Langham Horace, 44, passed away June 9, 2021 in Lufkin. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church in Pennington at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in A…
Clifford Bradley Dill, 83, of Corsicana passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his residence. The family has planned a visitation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Magnolia Chapel at Corley Funeral Home. Please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com for Clifford's complete life story.
