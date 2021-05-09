5-8-21 Lions Club Parrish.jpg

Courtesy photo

The Corsicana Lions Club installed a new member at this week’s meeting. Cynthia Parrish (center), pictured with her sponsor, Lion Cheryle Chaffin and Lion President, Dan Williams.  

