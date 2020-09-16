Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition celebrated the opening of its first Little Free Libraries Saturday in Frost.
The book-sharing boxes are located at the Frost City Park and Frost Community Center.
The group thanked the City of Frost and the Frost Community Center for hosting the libraries, and Tamera Montgomery for coordinating and being their steward.
Frost's installations kick off the coalition's plan to provide boxes countywide. Another Little Free Library will be unveiled at Blooming Grove United Methodist next month.
The group plans to place these libraries in all of the county's outlying cities, including Dawson, Mildred, Frost, Blooming Grove, Rice, Kerens, Retreat, Chatfield, and several in Corsicana.
More boxes will be placed during schools' Fall semester with the goal of installing all boxes by the end of the year.
Once each Little Library is established, the coalition will include a link to a map of the libraries on its website, www.navarrocountyearly.org, where families can locate a library near them.
According to its website, Little Free Library book-sharing boxes encourage a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.
Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are shared each year, increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
To learn more about these book-sharing boxes, visit littlefreelibrary.org.
