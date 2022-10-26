Take a book, share a book is the motto behind the cute little enclosed book boxes you may have seen popping up in several places all over the county. The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization promoting neighborhood reading for all age groups and two local women are helping to ensure this endeavor continues to be a staple in our community.
Rachel Gillespie, a Licensed Master Social Worker for Presbyterian Children’s Home, said the group started looking at putting in LFLs during the pandemic in early 2020.
“We realized many parents and families didn’t have access to free books while school was out, and the libraries were closed.”
The sponsors’ goal was to make sure kids across the city, and even in rural areas, had access to books. They did not want the children to have to travel more than five minutes.
“So, we began working on identifying 14 locations across Navarro County to help host these little boxes of free books.”
The community response has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“We've had to constantly refill the libraries, which is a great sign that people are accessing them and taking advantage of the resources,” Gillespie stated.
Katy Andrews, Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker, with Presbyterian Children’s Home, said she has enjoyed watching children picking out books from the book spot by Fannin Elementary.
She stated that the book spots at the MLK Center and the YMCA are always empty.
The little libraries are full of board books up to Young Adult books. Gillespie expressed the ever-changing needs in the book boxes.
“We always need more chapter books. Kids always gravitate towards those, so those are always a need.”
If someone wants to donate books, they are welcome to drop books off at Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services located at 122 S. 12th St. Suite 106, Corsicana.
Everyone can contribute to the growth of something pretty special.
