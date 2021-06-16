Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition set up a Little Free Library at Rice City Hall, 305 N. Dallas St. City Administrator Tonya Roberts and Mayor J. Nicole Jackson officially opened the library box Thursday.
Little Free Library opens at Rice City Hall
- From Staff Reports
-
-
