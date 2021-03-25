Navarro County's newest Little Free Library has opened at the Manna From Above food pantry in Dawson, at the corner of 709 and Main Street, across from the city park.
The Manna From Above pantry began as a part of the Dawson Housing Authority and is supported by First Baptist Church Dawson.
This is the 10th Little Free Library opening in Navarro County. The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition will soon be opening a library in Kerens, Rice, and two in Corsicana to complete the project.
“We are excited to partner with amazing organizations like Manna From Above to support reading for young children,” stated Rachel Gillespie, program director.
Anyone wishing to donate children's books in good condition can reach out to Gillespie at Rachel.Gillespie@pchas.org for more information, or simply place the books in any library across the county that has space inside.
For a list of all LFL locations in the county, visit navarrocountyearly.org/little-free-libraries/
