Local families enjoyed the Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt organized by the Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition. The Scavenger Hunt provided a free, family-friendly activity that involves puzzles about gnomes.
The clues at each location referred to gnomes and prizes included activity books, snow cones, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and even a gift card to the local trampoline park.
Children stamped a booklet at each Little Free Library to earn points toward prizes. Extra points were awarded for sending a selfie.
The Early Childhood Coalition includes childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, VOICE and other agencies. The Scavenger Hunt encourages family connection and skills used in reading.
