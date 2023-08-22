By Guy Chapman
Liv Chic Boutique is holding its one-year birthday bash 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug 25, located at 309 N. Beaton Street in Downtown Corsicana.
The celebration event offers guests refreshments such as pink margaritas, light bites and sweet treats, and a free gift with a $50 purchase.
Owned and managed by Jasmine Garcia-Saunders, Liv Chic Boutique originally started in 2020 as an online-exclusive store on Facebook, selling out its merchandise during its almost every weekly LIVE sale.
By 2021, the Liv Chic staff started attending vendor markets as a pop up shop while continuing to sell online. By 2022, the retailer established itself as a physical store in Downtown Corsicana.
Born and raised in Corsicana with an AS in Business from Navarro College, and a BBA in Marketing from TWU, Garcia-Saunders dreamed of having her own all-inclusive boutique. A first generation graduate, she wanted to be a business owner since the age of 13, but never thought it would be her since her family did not "come from money". Her Grandparents came from Mexico and established citizenship in hopes of a better future for their kids and generations to come.
As far as Garcia-Saunders is aware, she is the first Hispanic woman to open a boutique in Downtown Corsicana
She initially created Liv Chic Boutique after becoming a mom for the first time, and finding it difficult to buy trendy affordable clothes that fit and made her feel beautiful. Garcia-Saunders wanted to help women feel beautiful, confident, and “enough” in themselves.
As a size inclusive affordable women's clothing boutique and gift shop, LivChic is one of the few boutiques in town that carries a full section of plus sizes, catering to sizes small to 3x.
In addition to clothes, the retailer offers gift items, beauty products, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and handbags.
In just less than a year of business at their physical storefront location, LivChic has celebrated 2,000 total customers, including 250 regular customers, over 4,800 social media followers, and over 1,000 subscribers.
Additionally, the boutique has been voted “Best of the Best” in five out of five categories:
1. Best Accessories Store
2. Best Boutique Store
3. Best Clothing Store
4. Best Handbag and Purse Store
5. Best Women's Clothing Store
To RSVP to the event, check out the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3343796519263917
